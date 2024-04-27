Film crews were spotted in New Walk Terrace, off Fishergate, shooting scenes for new detective drama Patience this morning (Saturday, April 27).

The street was closed while filming for the six-part detective series was carried out.

Film crews for detective drama Patience in New Walk Terrace, off Fishergate, on Saturday (Image: Dylan Connell)

Tents were set up in the street and the nearby car park of the Lighthorseman pub.

Lorries carrying filming equipment were also parked in Fishergate across the road from the pub.

Film crews for detective drama Patience in New Walk Terrace, off Fishergate, on Saturday (Image: Dylan Connell)

Later today the film crews will move to new locations in Lower Friargate, then King's Staith, the Eye of York and Terry Avenue.

They return on Monday for the final day of filming.

Filming was underway for detective drama Patience in New Walk Terrace, off Fishergate, on Saturday (Image: Dylan Connell)

Station Rise will be closed from 2pm to 2.45pm while it’s turned into a film set.

The crew then heads to Shambles, which will be closed from 6pm to 8pm; back to Terry Avenue from 9.45pm to 11pm; and finally to the Eye of York near Clifford’s Tower from 11pm to midnight.

Patience stars Breaking Bad actress Laura Fraser, who played Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in the final season of the show.

Laura Fraser filming a scene for Patience outside York City Rowing Club near the River Ouse on Friday (Image: Dylan Connell)

Fraser was seen filming a scene with a child actor on the steps in front of the rowing club near the Ouse on Friday morning.

Patience also stars Malpractice’s Ella Maisy Purvis who forms a detective duo with Fraser, according to trade press.

Patience star Ella Maisy Purvis between scenes outside the York City Rowing Club on Friday (Image: Dylan Connell)

Fraser will play Detective Bea Metcalf, who forms an unlikely duo with Purvis’ young autistic police archivist Patience Evans.

Patience works in the criminal records department of Yorkshire Police, cataloguing and filing the evidence produced during major cases, and is a brilliant, self-taught criminologist with an instinctive eye for crime scenes and a passion for problem-solving.

And Metcalf is the first person to spot and utilize Patience’s talent, which opens a door into a whole new world for the archivist.

Patience is produced by UK-based producer Eagle Eye and Germany-based producer-distributor Beta.

Filming started on the crime drama earlier this year in Belgium and moved to York this week.

Lorries carrying filming equipment in Fishergate on Saturday (Image: Dylan Connell)