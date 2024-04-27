The new temporary road next to the bridge and the railway station car park have been closed since 8pm yesterday (Friday, April 26) and will reopen at 6am on Monday.

Council bosses say the closures will allow for the "gradual removal" of the bridge over the weekend.

Sections of the road on Queen Street Bridge being removed on Saturday (Image: Dylan Connell)

The bridge – built in 1877 to go over railway tracks that are no longer there – is being demolished to “improve the setting of the city walls and free up the space needed to transform the area to the front of the railway station”, City of York Council said.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, the council’s transport boss, previously warned the closure could lead to "carmageddon" if motorists failed to heed advice to avoid the area.

Work underway to demolish York's Queen Street Bridge on Saturday (Image: Dylan Connell)

Workers could be seen using machinery to dig up the road on the bridge near the entrance to the station this morning.

Pedestrians were being diverted through the station to avoid the work.

The section of the City Walls from Micklegate to Lendal Bridge is closed this weekend during the demolition.

Businesses in the area and York railway station remain open during the work.

York Railway Institute (RI) is hosting a flea market in its gymnasium in Queen Street today.

Workers on site as the demolition of York's Queen Street Bridge gets underway (Image: Dylan Connell)

Tickets for the market – run by Judy’s Vintage – are available from Eventbrite.

Bosses at York RI, which has been in Queen Street since 1889, previously told The Press that the result of the bridge being demolished will be "worth the short-term pain".

The demolition of York's Queen Street Bridge underway on Saturday (Image: Dylan Connell)

Sean Heslop, chair of the board of trustees of York RI, said: "We always knew there would be short term disruption but feel that the completed scheme will be a massive improvement and a boost for the city."

Ahead of closure, Cllr Kilbane said: “I would like to thank everybody who was able to leave the car at home last weekend. You helped keep York moving.

“It was great to see the city centre busy and we ask everyone to repeat that success and come into town this weekend by walking, wheeling, cycling or getting the bus if you can.”

He added: “It is really important that we continue to support our fantastic local businesses throughout the works, especially with the York RI hosting the Big York Flea market and all the other events that are happening.

“Good progress has been made so far with the project and we continue to work with partners, reviewing the first closure and preparing for the second.

The demolition of York's Queen Street Bridge underway on Saturday (Image: Dylan Connell)

“This includes encouraging people to use the free shuttle bus that will run from Blossom Street to the train station.

“I once again thank everybody for their patience and understanding as we get on with improving the area. This weekend will see another significant milestone for the Station Gateway project as the most noticeable part of the removal of the Queen St Bridge begins.”