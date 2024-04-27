Firefighters came to the rescue of people locked inside a home in York.
They were called to the scene in Regent Street, off Lawrence Street, at about 11.15pm last night (Friday, April 26).
The residents were locked inside due to a “faulty mechanism” on an internal door, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A service spokesperson added: “Entry was gained using crew power and advice given to residents.”
