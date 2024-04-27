A lorry cab burst into flames in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.

Two fire crews were called to the scene at a commercial premises in Bawtry Road, Selby, at about 5am today (Saturday, April 27).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was “accidental due to an electrical fault”.

“The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus,” a service spokesperson added.