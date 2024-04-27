A woman was rescued after falling off a cliff in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.
Two fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene in Gristhorpe, near Filey, at about 2.10am today (Saturday, April 27).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman “slipped off” the cliff edge and was left in the care of paramedics at the scene.
A service spokesperson added that she was “located and assisted back to safety by the crews using line rescue equipment”.
