Cameron Fernandez, 21, of Riverside Close, Selby, admitted assaulting a woman at Selby Leisure Village. He was given a 16-month community order with a 30-day rehabilitative programme, 20 days’ rehabilitative activities, and 150 hours’ unpaid work and made subject to a five-year restraining order aimed at protecting the woman. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £95 statutory surcharge.

Lee Howe, 38, of Norman Towers, Kirkstall, Leeds, was jailed for 16 weeks for racial abuse and assaulting a police emergency worker at Government offices in Monkgate. He must pay £150 compensation to the police officer and the person he insulted.

Toni Thompson, 21, of Manor Garth, Kellington, Selby, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work after she pleaded guilty to threatening to cause criminal damage to windows and carrying an offensive weapon in Eggborough. She must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

David Evans, 38, of Sinnington near Pickering, was banned from driving for 45 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and drink driving when nearly three times the drink drive limit at Crediton near Exeter and failure to attend Barnstable Magistrates Court. He was fined £700 and ordered to pay a £40 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.