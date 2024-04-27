Anthony Bartyla of Raven and Hare Sculpture created a forest scene, featuring an image of a fox and pheasant at sunset, which will be on show at Harrogate Flower Show today (Saturday, April 27) and Sunday.

Speaking to The Press, Anthony said: “I’ve always been arty, but around the age of 30, I just discovered I can do this, and these shows give me a great chance to showcase my work.”

In his work, Anthony mostly uses stone from Tadcaster Quarry – the same stone used at the Minster – but this time, he wanted to try something different.

The limestone used for this sculpture was sourced from Portland, Weymouth, and is famed for its long-lasting nature and ease to work with. If kept outside, the sculpture is likely to last for 250 years and longer still if kept out of the elements.

It was completed over four days in a public display in Parliament Street, York.

On his inspiration for the piece, Anthony said: “I had an idea of a little woodland path then created the trees and flowers to show the sculpture. The only thing I’m waiting for is some handmade glass to make it more sunset – that’s the only thing that’ll change.

Anthony's newest piece (Image: Anthony Bartyla)

“I’d like to see it mounted so it glows when the sunset hits it.”

Anthony has plans to showcase his work in Knaresborough at Fever Festival where he will be creating a sculpture based on bells from a local church.

His dream is to sell enough of his work to fund his admission to a course at the Florence School of Art where he’ll spend years learning to sculpt in the style of the Florentine masters.

Anthony Bartyla of Raven and Hare Sculpture with his newest piece (Image: Anthony Bartyla)

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show is held at the Great Yorkshire Showground from April 25 to 28 and marks the beginning of the new gardening season. The 4,000 square metre Grand Floral Hall plays host to the show with dozens of nurseries and specialists set to showcase their new and established plant varieties.

In addition to this, visitors can get crafty in the Plant Workshop, check in with experts in the Garden Advice Bureau, enjoy various events on different stages across the show, and explore the ‘Show Gardens’ – a feature set to offer garden design inspiration for all and that will showcase the work of charities and other organisations.

Tickets for adults will cost £25, whilst children under 16 go for free. General Parking at the event is also free. All tickets are to be purchased with a £1.50 admin fee. They can be bought online at: www.flowershow.org.uk throughout the show.