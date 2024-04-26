A CCTV image has been released by police after an alleged attack on attack on a football referee in York.
City police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following an assault at the LNER Stadium in York.
A police spokesman said: "It happened on Saturday, April 6 after the football fixture between York and Eastleigh.
"A bottle was thrown at the referee as he was walking from the pitch towards the tunnel.
"The suspect was then seen leaving the ground with a small child.
"Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured on CCTV as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
"We appreciate that the quality of the image is low but it may help jog someone's memory. Any information could help our enquiries."
Email football@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 12240059946.
