Chief Officer Claire Hall is retiring from Ryedale Carers Support in August after 30 years with the charity.

To mark the occasion Claire is a doing a sponsored walk in May, tackling the perimeter of Ryedale - 91 miles over seven days.

The challenge, which is equivalent to seven half marathons, aims to highlight the loneliness and isolation often experienced in this rural area.

Claire said: "This year I will have been working for Ryedale Carers Support for 30 years.To mark this milestone and raise money for the charity, I have decided to do the sponsored walk. From May 8 until the May 16, I will be walking 91 miles in total, which is seven half marathons.

"The money raised by this sponsored 'Ryedale Ramble' will be used to fund events such as Tea & Tunes, musical get togethers, local history reminiscence sessions, monthly carers support groups and of course the vital work our volunteers do, providing the much needed respite for carers and companionship for the lonely and isolated."

Based in Kirkbymoorside, Ryedale Carers Support is a voluntary organisation and registered charity that provides practical and emotional help for carers, the people they care for and older people living on their own. The service is provided by volunteers who can visit weekly, fortnightly or monthly for a couple of hours or so.

The charity also runs a Carers Break Service for carers, provided by volunteers, to enable carers to have a break from their caring responsibilities.This service is free to carers, and the volunteer’s expenses are met by the organisation.

Claire said: "Daily life for many carers is a challenge. To highlight the loneliness and isolation often experienced in this beautiful but rural area, I will be walking around the edge of Ryedale District. I will leave from Kirkbymoorside on Weds 8th May and return there on Wednesday 15th May – in time for a well-earned bacon butty at the Next Steps Community Café.’

Claire said she will be visiting the various market towns on her journey around Ryedale and would love t people to join her at one of the ‘pit stops’.

She will be at Kirkbymoorside Methodist Church at 10am on Wednesday 8th May.Malton Market Place (outside Malton Relish) at 3.30pm on Friday 10th May, Pickering Library, The Ropery, Pickering YO18 8DY at around 1pm on Monday 13th May and Kirkbymoorside Methodist Church at 11.30 am on Wednesday 15th May.

Claire said: "I am looking forward to a week of sunny days and glorious views - but as you know, Yorkshire is always full of surprises. I look forward to seeing people at one of the market towns."

To support Claire and make a donation go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/claire-hall-ryedaleramble