A BANK in York city centre is planning to develop voice controlled cash machines.
The NatWest branch, located on the corner of Spurriergate and Market Street, has submitted plans to City of York Council to replace and upgrade its outdoor cash machines.
If approved, one of the two cash machines will be brought forward and lowered to improve disabled access.
NatWest's applicants, Harcroft Consulting, said the adjustments and introduction of both Bluetooth and voice control will allow for better access, a more ergonomic design, and increased cyber security.
Harcroft Consulting also said that access to the branch wouldn't be affected, and neither will public space in the street.
The planning application will now be put to consultation by City of York Council, on May 16.
