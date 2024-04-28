St Leonard’s Hospice in Tadcaster Road in the city will hold its annual walk on June 29 and is expected to attract hundreds of walkers to raise money for the charity.

Last year the hospice raised more than £26,000 when around 175 walkers set out on a glorious sunny day to do a 12 or 18 mile walk across the Wolds.

The walk starts and finishes in the village of Warter and follows two beautiful circular walks. Both routes climb over rolling countryside to enter Lavender Dale, with the shorter route returning via Well Dale. The routes re-join to explore Millington Dale and take in part of the Yorkshire Wolds Way.

Check in is from 8am at Warter Village Hall and both walks will start at 9am.

A team of volunteers will ensure you have a memorable day with refreshments and encouragement along the way. Walkers also have the option of booking a celebratory pie at the end.

St Leonard’s Hospice in Tadcaster Road

Beverley Simpson, a St Leonard’s volunteer from Pocklington is one of the founders of the event and will once again be taking part to support the hospice.

“I’ve been doing volunteer work for St Leonard’s since 2002 after my dad was in the Hospice. The following year I wanted to give something back for all the kindness and care they had given dad and us as a family, so I did my first Haworth Challenge walk raising £1,000. The last time I did the walk in 202, Peter and I suggested a Yorkshire Wolds walk. Working with Sarah and fundraising team at the hospice we plotted the new Wolds walk routes, with locations for marshals and check points and here we are in its second year! It’s about local people, doing local things, for their local hospice.”

“The walk has such lovely views and it’s so important that people do their bit to help the hospice keep going. Many people don’t realise that the hospice isn’t totally funded by the NHS, and that they have to generate more than 70 per cent of their running costs through fundraising. They not only support patients, but they also support families too. They make sure you’re ok and offer all sorts of support services.”

Beverley is urging others to join her and the take part in this year’s Wolds Walk.

Sarah Atkinson, Community and Events Manager at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “We rely on the generosity of the public and people like Beverley to continue our vital work, so please sign up for the Wolds Walk and help us care for people and their families within the hospice and at home.”

Online bookings close on Sunday, June 23. The entry fee is from £15. To enter please go to www.stleonardshospice.org.uk/how-can-you-help-us/events/