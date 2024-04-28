A North Yorkshire MP has been named in a Sunday Times list highlighting inspiring young people.
The newspaper said its ‘Young Power List’ celebrates figures from politics, arts, business, science, sports and beyond who are under 30 and overachieving.
Labour’s MP for Selby and Ainsty, Keir Mather, has been named on the list.
The 26-year-old overturned a 20,000 Conservative majority to take the seat last year, making him the youngest MP in the House of Commons.
A Sunday Times spokesperson said: “He is nine months into his role as Baby of the House, the title given to the youngest member of parliament, and is using his age to give the old guard in Westminster a run for their money.”
Among the 25 winners chosen by Sunday Times editors is also James Dacombe, founder, CEO and chairman of CoMind, which develops sensors aiming to enable better assessment and treatment for complex neurological condition.
The 24-year-old grew up near Harrogate and started programming at 13, building apps and websites for fun.
He founded CoMind at the age of 17 and now, along with his team of 60, is developing a patch that’s worn on the forehead that measures key brain signals to help clinicians treat patients across intensive care units and in surgery.
Hannah Swerling, commissioning editor of the Sunday Times, said the list “celebrates hard work and ingenuity in its many forms”.
“It features rising stars in entertainment, sportsmen and women dominating their field, entrepreneurs changing the world for the better, tech trailblazers, a political powerhouse and many more.
“The 25 young people on the list demonstrate that success can take many forms and remind us that the best journeys begin with hope, excitement and a sense of limitless possibility.”
