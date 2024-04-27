Francis James Ritchie, 55, of Kirkgate, Thirsk, was jailed for 21 days at York Magistrates Court after he was convicted of wilfully interrupting court proceedings there by repeatedly shouting and being disruptive.

Landscape gardener Edward Boon, 28, of York Road, Acomb, pleaded guilty to a 30 mph speed limit in Tadcaster.

Because of the points already on his licence, he was liable to be disqualified under the totting-up scheme

After Harrogate magistrates heard he was a site team leader for a firm that worked all over Yorkshire and that he was the only person able to drive fellow employees and transport materials, they decided not to ban him.

The court also heard Boon’s claim he would lose his house and employment if he lost his licence.

He was fined £307 and ordered a £123 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given five penalty points. The speeding was on the A659 on July 7, 2023.

Barry Jephson, 44, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to sending a message threatening to kill the occupants of a Kirkbymoorside property and burn it down.

He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities at York Magistrates Court.