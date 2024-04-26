Adam Devaney, 35, used the recordings for his own sexual gratification, said Matthew Stewart, prosecuting.

Three of the victims told York Crown Court they now feared the videos of them were on the dark web and being viewed by other people.

Devaney’s actions had left one victim feeling “so degraded and violated that my privacy had been invaded”.

Another victim said they struggled to use public toilets without being scared there may be a hidden recording device.

A third now takes special precautions to avoid using any toilets but those at her own home, even becoming dehydrated by avoiding drinking when out and about.

Judge Simon Hickey called Devaney a “risk to the public” and said Devaney had been acting as a voyeur over a two-year period.

“It does give an indication of your entrenched ability to invade people’s privacy,” he said. “It is extremely serious and an extremely serious abuse of trust.”

He dismissed defence claims that Devaney wanted to reform himself.

“I don’t think this behaviour will suddenly stop,” he said.

Devaney collapsed in the dock at York Crown Court as the judge announced he would be jailed.

He was given a two-year prison sentence, put on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years, made subject to a 10-year restraining order and put under a 10-year sexual harm prevention order curbing his activities after release from jail.

Devaney, of Hambleton Place, Thirsk, pleaded guilty to 20 charges of voyeurism.

Mr Stewart said the alert had been raised after a recording device that looked like a pen was found in a toilet cubicle. It had a memory card, lens and charging pack.

The pen was handed to the police.

When police seized Devaney's equipment and laptop they found numerous videos made by both a mobile phone and pen.

Defence barrister Lily Wildman said Devaney had no previous convictions and the voyeurism was “completely out of character”.

Since being remanded in November, he had had time to reflect on his behaviour and how he wanted to lead his life in future.

DC Jenna Hallewell, of North Yorkshire Police’s Safeguarding Investigation Team, said: “The victims in this case have shown extraordinary bravery in supporting the investigation, particularly after Devaney’s shameful crimes violated their privacy in the most horrific way.

“Sadly, the impact of what he did will stay with them forever. I hope, however, that they will take some comfort in the fact that he has been brought to justice, and must now face the consequence of his actions.”