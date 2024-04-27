Plans have been revealed to spend £11 million regenerating a North Yorkshire pier.
A planning application has been submitted to carry out the work to Scarborough's West Pier.
North Yorkshire Council says the scheme is centred on supporting the town’s fishing industry as well as replacing current facilities and buildings, which are no longer fit-for-purpose.
The vision for the West Pier includes new kiosks, improved offices, sheds and warehousing for the fishing sector and new parking and vehicle and pedestrian management.
In addition, new public toilets, a new public space which could be used for outdoor events and cultural activities and a high-quality seafood restaurant are also planned.
North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, said: "Reaching the planning application is an exciting stage for this project.
"Regenerating the West Pier will breathe new life into Scarborough’s South Bay whilst respecting and supporting the fishing industry working on the pier."
North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of community development, Nic Harne, said: “These plans are a one-off opportunity to support Scarborough’s heritage fishing industry and transform the harbour.
“Regenerating the pier will improve facilities for fishermen and hopefully encourage more investment in the harbour for further developments.”
A business that is set to benefit from the plans is TG Wood, a fish merchant which has been based on the pier since 1973.
Shaun Wood, who runs the business, said: "The West Pier is crying out for investment. It’s the first thing you see as you come on to South Bay and it’s an eyesore.
"If we’ve got this money, let’s spend it and let’s make the place look better and work better for fishermen, locals and tourists."
