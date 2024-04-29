It comes as new analysis revealed that more than 150 people suffered unnecessary 'deaths of despair' – a collective term for deaths from these causes – in York over a three-year period.

The University of Manchester researchers behind the study called for greater action "to prevent deaths from drugs, alcohol and suicide", and said the government must improve the inequalities found across England.

Their analysis of coroners' court records from 2019 to 2021 showed 46,200 people lost their lives due to drugs, alcohol or suicide in England – the equivalent of 42 people per day.

In York, there were 57 deaths linked to alcohol, 59 caused by drugs and 61 suicides reported during the same period – which includes the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, there were 177 deaths of despair.

It meant the area was ranked 110th out of 308 local authorities in England with a mortality rate of 36.3 deaths per 100,000 people.

Recent trends 'sadly remain broadly similar' - York council health boss

City of York Council’s director of public health, Peter Roderick, told The Press that recent trends “sadly remain broadly similar in the most recent past”.

“There is a great deal of work to be done to reduce the numbers of tragic deaths like these, and our and our thoughts are with those who have died or been impacted by the loss of a loved one due to these circumstances.”

He said that deaths by suicide “can affect anyone”, but added: “We know that men, people from more disadvantaged areas, and those with a history of adverse experiences (such as trauma, poor mental health, and a number of other factors), are more likely to be affected.

“Alongside partners, we are working to try and de-stigmatise mental health issues, support people affected by trauma, and have a council plan which commits to tackling the social determinants of poor health.”

Mr Roderick said the council is also carrying out a “huge amount” of work to support people with drug and alcohol addictions.

He said this includes commissioned drug and alcohol treatment services; work to reduce harm from injecting drug use; work to get people into rehabilitation and recovery; and making the life-saving drug naloxone more widely available.

He explained that naloxone is an “emergency medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose of opioids like heroin and buy time while waiting for an ambulance”.

He said the council continues to work with its partners across the NHS on suicide prevention and reducing drug and alcohol related deaths.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said the government is “committed to narrowing the gap in healthy life expectancy by 2030 and to increasing healthy life expectancy by five years by 2035”.