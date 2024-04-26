A HUNT is underway for a wanted man who may be in North Yorkshire.
Cleveland Police is appealing to the public to help trace Paul Thackray who is wanted in connection with a number of alleged offences.
Read next:
- York's most famous street set to get a new shop
- Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in York
- Thief strikes at York supermarket
A force spokesman said: "The offences include common assault and threats to kill which occurred in Stockton-on-Tees.
"Paul, 33, has no further links within the Cleveland force area and he is believed to have left the area. He is known to have links to North Yorkshire and Durham.
"If you have seen Paul, or know of his whereabouts, please contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 016239."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article