Cleveland Police is appealing to the public to help trace Paul Thackray who is wanted in connection with a number of alleged offences.

Read next:

A force spokesman said: "The offences include common assault and threats to kill which occurred in Stockton-on-Tees.



"Paul, 33, has no further links within the Cleveland force area and he is believed to have left the area. He is known to have links to North Yorkshire and Durham.



"If you have seen Paul, or know of his whereabouts, please contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 016239."