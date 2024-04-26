North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says it received the call to Avenue Close, Harrogate, at about 9.50am today (April 26).

"Crews have been working to fight the fire and stop it spreading to a second property," said a spokesperson for the fire service.

Traffic management has been put in place by North Yorkshire Police, and motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

Crews are likely to be at the scene for some time.

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that all three emergency services are at the scene. They added that the road is closed whilst crews battle the fire.

More to follow.