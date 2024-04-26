Firefighters are battling a blaze at a house in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says it received the call to Avenue Close, Harrogate, at about 9.50am today (April 26).
"Crews have been working to fight the fire and stop it spreading to a second property," said a spokesperson for the fire service.
Traffic management has been put in place by North Yorkshire Police, and motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.
Crews are likely to be at the scene for some time.
North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that all three emergency services are at the scene. They added that the road is closed whilst crews battle the fire.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article