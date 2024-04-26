Cameras were rolling for new series Patience outside York City Rowing Club, near Lendal Bridge this morning (Friday, April 26).

The cast for the six part series – set against a York backdrop – includes Breaking Bad star Laura Fraser, who played Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in the final season of the show.

Fraser was filming a scene with a child actor on the steps in front of the rowing club near the Ouse this morning.

Patience film crew outside York City Rowing Club near the River Ouse on Friday (Image: Dylan Connell)

The crew set up tents outside the rowing club while they worked.

Patience also stars Malpractice’s Ella Maisy Purvis who forms a detective duo with Fraser, according to trade press.

Purvis was seen with crew members at the filming location this morning.

Patience star Ella Maisy Purvis between scenes outside the York City Rowing Club on Friday (Image: Dylan Connell)

Fraser will play Detective Bea Metcalf, who forms an unlikely duo with Purvis’ young autistic police archivist Patience Evans.

Patience works in the criminal records department of Yorkshire Police, cataloguing and filing the evidence produced during major cases, and is a brilliant, self-taught criminologist with an instinctive eye for crime scenes and a passion for problem-solving.

Patience film crew outside York City Rowing Club near the River Ouse on Friday (Image: Dylan Connell)

And Metcalf is the first person to spot and utilize Patience’s talent, which opens a door into a whole new world for the archivist.

Patience is produced by UK-based producer Eagle Eye and Germany-based producer-distributor Beta.

Patience film crew outside York City Rowing Club near the River Ouse on Friday (Image: Dylan Connell)

Filming started on the crime drama earlier this year in Belgium.

It moved to York this week with film crews spotted outside the Minster on Tuesday.

A letter sent to businesses and residents says one of the properties in Precentor's Court will be used as the home for one of the drama's main characters.

A scene for Patience being filmed in Monkgate Yard, near Monk Bar (Image: Dylan Connell)

On Wednesday the filming moved to Monkgate then Stonegate and Blake Street.

Actors were seen outside Monkgate Yard, near Monk Bar, shooting a scene with an Audi car.

Monkgate was partially closed to traffic while the filming took place.

And on Thursday film crews were in the Victorian Claremont Terrace, off Gillygate, which was closed for parts of the day.

They then moved to Station Rise which was close between its junctions with Tanner Row and Station Road near The Grand.

Where else is filming taking place?





Filming continues this weekend, finishing on Monday.

On Saturday it takes place by the river in New Walk Terrace, Lower Friargate, then King's Staith, the Eye of York and Terry Avenue.

And on Monday Station Rise will be closed from 2pm to 2.45pm as filming moves there.

Then the crew heads to Shambles, which will be closed from 6pm to 8pm; back to Terry Avenue from 9.45pm to 11pm; and finally to the Eye of York near Clifford’s Tower from 11pm to midnight.