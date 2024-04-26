THE hunt is on for two men after a bike has been stolen from outside a budget supermarket in York.
Police have issued a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to following the theft of a bike from outside Aldi in Fulford Road in York between 2.50pm and 3pm on Sunday (April 21).
A police spokesman said: "A custom-built MTB cycle was stolen. It is described as black and dark grey and has front suspension forks. It also had recognizable blue pedals, brake cables and handle bars.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the individuals in the image as we believe they will have information which will help our investigation. Please also contact us if you have seen the stolen bike.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12240049956 when passing on information.
