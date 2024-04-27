William’s Den, in North Cave, near York, in East Yorkshire is owned and run by Tor and Christian Carver and has a host of events planned for the May bank holiday weekend.

Read next:

William's Den has fun for all the family (Image: Supplied)

The attraction will see the return of ‘The 175’ from Saturday to Monday, May 4-6. At 175m long, the giant blue inflatable is one of the longest in the north, home to obstacles to blast through, a rope to swing over, hills to clamber up and three slides to zoom down. Twin-tracked, it’s the perfect place to race friends and family with as many goes as you like.

The 175 will be returning this May bank holiday (Image: Supplied)

As well as taking on The 175 inflatable, visitors can spend the bank holiday enjoying unlimited, all-day indoor and outdoor play with sand pits, water streams, mud kitchens, football and den-building, plus fun activities and guided play with the William’s Den Play Pioneers, here to encourage play so children can get as much out of their day at the Den as possible.

Tor said: “Having ‘The 175’ here last year was unforgettable and we’re so excited for its return this May bank holiday. It’s a brilliant way to make memories with family and friends while getting outside in the fresh air. Last year’s event was a sellout so I’d recommend booking tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.”

William’s Den is popular with families (Image: supplied)

Tickets are now available to book at https://www.williamsden.co.uk/return-of-the-giant-175-inflatable

William’s Den was named East Yorkshire’s Visitor Attraction of the Year for the second year running in the Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards in 2023. The Den was also named ‘Environmentally Friendly Business of the Year’ at the Goole & Howdenshire Business Excellence Awards 2024.

William's Den is also known for its Summer sunflowers (Image: Supplied)

The attraction was inspired by Tor and Christian’s son William who, when asked how he wanted to celebrate his fifth birthday, came up with the simple concept of wanting to take a few of his friends into the local woods to explore, build dens and cook food on a campfire.

Tor said: “The children loved it. It was great to see the smiles on their faces, hear their shrieks of joy and just watch their imagination. It was this day which finally gave us the exciting vision of what we wanted to create. We think the best childhoods start with imagination and adventure.

“We grew up in the countryside surrounded by open spaces and the freedom to play outside in all weathers for hours on end. Our childhood years were spent endlessly running, jumping, cycling, exploring, den building and using our wild imaginations to entertain each other until it was time for bed.

“I often hear parents saying ‘We’ve had an amazing day. The only problem is my children don’t want to go home.’”

The 175 is returning this May bank holiday (Image: Supplied)