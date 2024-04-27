John Sellers died of a heart attack on Easter Sunday.

Born at home in Wheldrake, John followed in his father Harold or 'Sam' Sellers' footsteps by taking on the family business.

"From what grandad started to what he (John) achieved with it is unbelievable," said his daughter, Aimee Hetherton.

Aimee added: "A hard working man and respected by many of the locals, he has done a lot of work for many people in and around York and he will be sadly missed."

John Sellers owned Sellers Plant Hire (Image: Supplied)



John's drainage and plant hire company, Sellers Plant Hire, covered York and the surrounding areas.

John was father to Aimee Hetherton, grandfather to Harry and Jess, a brother to Sue and an uncle to Mark.



Aimee said: "Growing up at Bleach Farm Cottages with my dad was a little girl's dream, with him taking me on the diggers.

"He was a family man and just wanted the best for his family. When John knew he was having a grandson he was over the moon and bought Harry his first ever CLAAS tractor for his first birthday.

John Sellers and his daughter Aimee (Image: Supplied)

"My dad deserved everything he built after working so many hours. I just cannot believe this has now happened to him at 55 years old.

"He should have been slowing down and enjoying his hard earned lifestyle. Life is too short."

Outside of his work, John was passionate about shooting, Sunday lunches with his family, and meeting his friends at the Wenlock Arms in Wheldrake.

"He was a really social man," Aimee added.

John Sellers was a family man (Image: Supplied)



John grew up in Wheldrake with his mother, Pamela, and father, Sam, along with his sister Sue Sellers. Unfortunately, his mum passed away very young.

Sam Sellers started the Sellers business with a shovel and taught John everything he knew, Aimee added.

Aimee said that seeing her dad's attitude to work and success in business inspired her to start her own business, and she was grateful for how proud her father was of her for doing so.

Despite Aimee describing him as a workaholic, she said that he was "loved by many", including his grandson Harry and best friend Gary Kay.



The funeral will be held on Friday, May 3 at York Crematorium at 2.20pm. The wake will be held at the Wenlock arms in Wheldrake.