Tia and Megen England, from Strensall, have been running York Community Prom Dress Borrow in their spare time – offering the free loan of dresses for the special occasion especially beloved of students moving on from Year 11 across schools in the city.

Sisters Tia, 21, and Megen, 18, have been put forward for the Best Community Project in York Community Pride Awards 2024.

The sisters estimated the cost of a new prom dress at around £300 and Megan said that’s an expense families don’t need in times of a cost-of-living crisis, adding that their service is also a nod to sustainability. A selection of prom dresses from over 200 donated so far, prepped and ready for a try-on event (Image: Supplied)

They said they didn’t want to see people missing out on the opportunity of the whole prom experience and York Community Prom Dress Borrow helps to ease the financial burden.

As well as running a website dedicated to receiving donated dresses from all over the world, booking appointments and ensuring messages are answered, they help arrange and curate special monthly try-on events in village and parish halls and do so in their free moments – Tia works at First Bus and Megen is a York College student.

Tia said: “I do a lot of the social media in the evenings, making sure that we’ve replied to all the emails, checking we haven’t missed any comments because it’s got so big via social media we have to reply quickly.

“We dedicate time during the day and night of try-ons to make sure everything is set up, so we know it’s going to all go smoothly.

“Collecting dresses is quite easy when they’re in York but sometimes you have to go out of your way to pick things up.”

The sisters said they get a lot of great feedback, photos and messages from proms and said helping with that opportunity from the outset gives them a real lift.

Tia said: “We do a lot of private appointments but recently we had one that was a little bit more mixed, seeing the other girls being so lovely and kind to each other and telling each other how beautiful they looked.”

Megen has competed in beauty pageants and contributed some of her own dresses to racks which now boast over 200 colour co-ordinated outfits, said: “Throughout quite a lot of the events we’ve seen a lot of family members there and their friends.

“It’s a real fun experience for us as well which has been really nice to share in, a bit like trying on a wedding dress in that sense, where they’ve been able to have that intimate appointment with the family seeing one of the most important dresses they’ll wear in their teenage years.”

Both sisters said they were proud to be nominated and have received encouraging words of support from friends and lots of help from family members and other loved ones.

To make contact with the team email: ycpromdressborrow@gmail.com or visit the York Community Prom Dress Borrow Facebook group.

Nominate your community heroes here

Do you know a remarkable person or group who make their communities a better place and are worthy of applause and recognition?

Nominations are open for York Community Pride Awards 2024, held by The Press in conjunction with City of York Council.

