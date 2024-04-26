The wizarding world has long cast a spell over the historic Shambles, which is set to get even more magical with another addition from The Potions Cauldron Group with their latest offering in the city, The Potions Academy set to open in July this year.

The group celebrated five years in October last year and already has The Hole In Wand mini golf attractions in Coppergate Walk in the city centre and in Blackpool, with Chester opening in May as well as retail outlets under The Potions Cauldron brand in York and Edinburgh.

Potions Cauldron in Shambles in York

The Potions Academy will consist of two core elements one being a broom flying video experience or broom school and the other a new family experience based on alchemy - a potions class.

The broom school will allow wizards and witches the chance to fly across the city, swerving key landmarks and escaping the clutches of the dragon, with a souvenir video to take away. The new family experience will be a 30 minute actor interactive alchemy class showcasing the art of potion making whilst sampling some of the Potions Cauldron award winning potions.

The attraction whilst located in Shambles is accessed via Shambles market in the old Sew and Sews unit and will be initially open at weekends and holidays and will complement the current offerings to both tourists to the city as well as local residents creating magical memories.

Shambles is a favourite with tourists

Chief enchantment officer and co- founder Ben Fry Said: “Providing great value magical experiences is a core aim of The Potions Cauldron Group and we know that the addition of The Potions Academy we will achieve this. We have evaluated the feedback from guests of our current offerings in Northern England and Scotland taking best practice to achieve another magical experience.”

Phil Pinder, director of wizardry and co-founder said: “During weekends and holidays our potions experience in Shambles and our mini golf in Coppergate both reach capacity therefore we know that there is appetite for more magical experiences, this new brand is exciting for the group as we continue to grow and develop and will hopefully create another five star rated attraction for both residents and visitors to the city to enjoy. ”

Ben Fry, right, and Phil Pinder from Potions Cauldron when they appeared on the BBC TV show Dragon's Den (Image: Supplied)

The Potions Academy also plans to offer additional experiences later this year including wizard afternoon teas working with local suppliers and partners as well as walking tours and animal encounters.

The adults cauldron experience at The Potions Cauldron (Image: Supplied)