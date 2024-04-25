EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a crash on a major road in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at about 1.30pm today (April 25) to the A64 in York after reports of a man trapped in a vehicle after a crash.
A serice spokesperson said: "Crews from York and Acomb attended a crash and helped release a man from a car and into the care of paramedics. Crew-power only was used."
