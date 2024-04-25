A car has been completely destroyed during a fire in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have launched an investigation after their Malton crews attended the car fire in Recreation Road, Pickering.
The crew received the call at 11.27am today (April 25).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The Malton crew extinguished a car on fire using a hose reel and breathing apparatus".
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article