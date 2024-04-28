Carolyn Scanlon’s actions left the victim with two cuts on his neck and a one inch cut near his ear, said Kathryn Walters, prosecuting.

“Luckily, the complainant had a woolly hat on that took some of the brunt of the glass making contact with the face,” she said.

Scanlon told York Magistrates' Court: “I have never done anything like this before and I am never likely to do anything like this again. It is out of my character. I don’t know why I did it.”

Scanlon, 46, of Cochrane Street, Selby, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm on New Year’s Day, 2023.

York magistrates gave her a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work. It also includes wearing an alcohol abstinence tag, which will detect if she drinks any alcohol, for 96 days.

She must pay £150 to her ex-partner, £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

The court made her subject to a two-year restraining order, banning her from contacting her ex-partner.

Mrs Walters said Scanlon and the man had been in a relationship until May 2022 and had remained friends afterwards.

On January 1, 2023, they went to the Boy and Barrel pub on Woodville Terrace, Selby for a drink. Scanlon had already had something to drink before they met.

“The defendant had progressively become more irate and was trying to antagonise the complainant,” said Mrs Walters. She was asking the man for money.

Scanlon “picks up her pint glass and smashes it over the complainant’s face,” said Mrs Walters.

In a personal statement, the victim said he had to take time off work because of the assault and as a result lost a chance of promotion.

The attack had exacerbated his existing mental health problems leading to him self-harming and he now had problems of trust when establishing new relationships.

Scanlon, who represented herself, said of the glassing: “If I could take back that day, I would. Alcohol wasn’t to blame. “

She said she no longer goes to the pub where it happened and she no longer drinks as she used to.

“I have learnt such a hard lesson from what happened that day,” she told the court. “I am so sorry I did what I did.”