North Yorkshire Police says it recovered around £1,500 worth of suspected stolen goods during the incident.

Police first received a call at 1.30pm on Wednesday, April 24. The force said that a supermarket in Abbey Walk reported a group of suspected shoplifters had left the store before moving onto the shop next door.

A spokesperson for the police said: "We sent officers who arrived on Abbey Walk in just over 10 minutes when a third store also reported that a group of shoplifters had just left in a vehicle.

"Our force control room alerted all units in the area and officers on foot and in police vehicles were tasked with searching for the suspect vehicle.

"Less than 45 minutes later one of our officer sighted the vehicle down Hawthorne Road."

The vehicle was then seized. During a search of the vehicle, police officers found a large amount of suspected stolen goods.

"The value of the entire stock recovered from the car is believed to be around £1,500 and further property was found in a nearby hedge," the force added.