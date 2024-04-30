The popular scarecrow trail organised by Friends of Slingsby School and pop-up cafe will be open in the Methodist Chapel across the whole weekend 10am - 4pm, offering trails, refreshments and a selection of children’s pre-loved books and games.

Bank Holiday Monday will start with the village car boot sale on the sports field where parking will also be available for the day. On the green there will be live music, maypole dancing, singing, a bar and stalls on the green organised by the Slingsby Maypole committee and the scarecrow trail will of course feature across the whole weekend with trails available from the Pop-up cafe in the Chapel and Slingsby Sports Club.

The order of events for May Day Bank Holiday Monday are:

10.30 Opening & Swinton Training Brass Band

11.00 Slingsby School Choir

11.30 Swinton Training Brass Band

12.15 Slingsby School Maypole Dancing

1.30 The Fine Companions Folk Band

2.45pm Raffle