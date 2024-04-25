The station car park and new temporary road which opened earlier this week will also be closed.

Council bosses say the closures – which run from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday - will allow for the ‘gradual removal’ of the Queen Street Bridge over the weekend.

Demolition of the bridge will ‘improve the setting of the city walls and free up the space needed to transform the area to the front of the railway station’, the authority says.

The temporary new road will reopen on Monday morning to allow traffic to continue to flow around the inner road as work on the Station Gateway the project continues through to the autumn.

The temporary new road past York railway Station will close from 8pm on Friday, but will re-open at 6am on Monday after the Queen Street Bridge has been demolished (Image: Newsqeust)

Diversions will be in place throughout the weekend as the bridge is demolished.

But council bosses stress – as they did last weekend – that York will remain very much open for business.

The station and nearby businesses will remain open, and buses will continue to operate, although some routes will change around the station, and some bus stops will be temporarily relocated – find out more from www.itravelyork.info/bus-route-diversions

There will also be free shuttle buses running between Blossom Street and the station during the closure.

Residents and visitors planning to come into york over the weekend are once again being urged to plan and, if possible, leave their cars at home.

City council transport boss Cllr Pete Kilbane said: “I would like to thank everybody who was able to leave the car at home last weekend. You helped keep York moving.

“It was great to see the city centre busy and we ask everyone to repeat that success and come into town this weekend by walking, wheeling, cycling or getting the bus if you can.”

Cllr Pete Kilbane (Image: Supplied)

Stressing that York remained open for business, he added: “It is really important that we continue to support our fantastic local businesses throughout the works, especially with the York RI hosting the Big York Flea market and all the other events that are happening.

“Good progress has been made so far with the project and we continue to work with partners, reviewing the first closure and preparing for the second.

“This includes encouraging people to use the free shuttle bus that will run from Blossom Street to the train station.

“I once again thank everybody for their patience and understanding as we get on with improving the area. This weekend will see another significant milestone for the Station Gateway project as the most noticeable part of the removal of the Queen St Bridge begins.”

Full information and advice for pedestrians, cyclists, wheelers, blue badge holders, bus users, taxis and drivers can be found at: www.york.gov.uk/StationGateway