North Yorkshire Police say they were called after a report of an incident in the city centre, shortly after 3am today.

A police spokesman said: “Following immediate enquiries, we located and arrested a suspect, a man in his 20s. He remains in custody at this time.

“The victim, a woman, is receiving specialist support from officers.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, a location on Micklegate has been cordoned-off for forensic examination. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 12240071855 or email william.robertson@northyorkshire.police.uk.”

The police cordon next to Jalou bar in Micklegate, York (Image: Dylan Connell)

As The Press reported earlier today, North Yorkshire Police had cordoned off an area beside Jalou cocktail bar in Micklegate in York that leads through to a car park behind the buildings.

There was a police van at the scene for much of this morning.

As of 1.20pm the cordon had been removed.

The cordon this morning (Image: Dylan Connell)