Ant Middleton, the former host of SAS: Who Dares Wins, is bringing an 18 date tour to the UK this autumn, including a date at York Barbican on October 28.

The author and podcaster is basing his return to the stage around his experience climbing the second highest mountain in the world - K2.

Speaking about the tour Ant said: "Having travelled extensively since my last UK tour - spending time in Australia working on some incredible shows and stage tours - it feels good to finally get my boots on the ground, take a beat, and spend some time on home soil.

READ NEXT:

"So much has happened in that time; my life and career has continued to grow, flourish and evolve. I have worked relentlessly on shows such as SAS: Australia to make it hugely popular and successful, with each series outperforming the last.

"And of course I had the honour to summit K2. It was by far one of the biggest achievements of my life to date; turning the love for my family into my strength to power me home from this perilous trip, this tour is my opportunity to finally tell my story."

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online via the link here: https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/ant-middleton-2024/