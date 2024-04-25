While shipping containers continue to blight the central conservation area and a Traveller encampment remains on a public lay-by after many years, a modest hanging sign is deemed to be so detrimental it must immediately be removed (York Indian restaurant takeaway The Raj in Bootham sign row, April 22).

What makes this ever more farcical is the fact the sign at The Raj Indian Restaurant has been in place 13 years without a murmur from anyone.

Having been there that long without complaint it can hardly be deemed to be causing any real or significant demonstrable harm. Thousands of Yorkies and visitors have walked past it every day over a decade and never been in the least bit bothered until now.

So what has suddenly happened? It couldn’t possibly have anything to do with a campaign recently initiated by one Gordon Campbell Thomas could it?

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York

It’s potholes we care about, not signs!

What a shame the council does not give as much attention to the state of York’s roads (numerous potholes) and pavements as it does to signs that are not an eyesore or even a danger (York Indian restaurant takeaway The Raj in Bootham sign row, April 22)..

The money spent on the bollards for peoples’ (tourists?) safety does not make me, a resident, feel safe cycling along Hull Road dodging all the potholes.

It’s shameful the negligence given to everyday activities, while at the same time the council is trying to encourage us to help THEM cope with what THEY are implementing at York station (‘Carmageddon’ warning for York if people drive into town this weekend, April 17).

Janice Thompson, Ridgeway, Acomb, York

A local food store in Fulford Road? No chance...

Denise Craghill’s suggestion (Letters, April 25) of more local food stores for the Fulford area as against the proposed McDonald’s fast food on the old Iceland store is a fantasy. Perhaps the success of the Bishopthorpe Road community has inspired Denise and others to imagine it can be emulated in Fulford.

Bishopthorpe Road has many and varied business, a strong local population, perhaps an old-fashioned community. Perhaps the nearest thing to a local food store anyone can hope for on the Fulford Road site is for one of the larger supermarkets to install on of their mini supermarkets there.

But for anything else -forget it.

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York