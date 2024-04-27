Toft Green was the number one favourite out of 10 locations for house movers due to the new flats built as part of the Victoria, Kings and Waverley Hudson Quarter developments.

In 2023, once most of these apartments had been sold, the street dropped out of the top 10 most popular streets with only three properties bought in 2023.

This was compared to 65 in 2021 and 32 in 2022, reports local company Jorvik Removals.

Wondering if Toft Green could be the place for you? It’s been described as an “appealing street” as it’s within easy walking distance of the train station, Mickelgate and the city centre.

Plus, these apartments were, on average, “more affordable” than similarly admired streets like Bishopthorpe Road and nearby Piccadilly.

Additionally, Bishopthorpe Road ranked in second place among York’s most popular streets.

In 2021, 24 properties were sold on this street, which incorporates the much-loved “Bishy Road” high street.

A year later in 2022, 25 properties were bought here but the number dropped to just 15 in 2023 – possibly as popularity pushed prices up, explained Jorvik Removals.

Have you ever lived on these streets in York? (Image: Getty)

York’s Most Popular Streets Revealed

Here are York’s 10 most popular streets along with their number of sales in the last three years, according to Jorvik Removals:

Toft Green - 100

Bishopthorpe Road - 64

Huntington Road – 57

Piccadilly - 54

Joseph Terry Grove - 45

Gale Lane - 38

Burton Stone Lane - 37

Acomb Road - 35

Stockton Lane - 34

Olympian Court - 32

York’s most popular postcode revealed

When it comes to the wider regions, the most popular was the YO24 postcode.

This covers Dringhouses, Foxwood and Woodthorpe and includes highly desirable streets like Tadcaster Road and Gale Lane.

This postcode area is a favourite for locals as it also offers some of York’s most affordable living, with an average price of £316,646, reports Jorvik Removals.

Most expensive UK cities to buy a house in

However, the total percentage of people moving houses within the YO1 postcode has dropped from 5.5% of all house moves in 2021 to 4.5% in 2023.

Recommended reading:

This region, which covers some properties within the famed city walls, is expensive with an average price of £369,612 for the period.

Mervyn Hughes, owner of Jorvik Removals, said: “At Jorvik, we’re familiar with these new city centre developments in York, having moved a number of people into these flats. If you’re looking to move into a new flat in York centre, we can help.”

The full data analysing York’s most popular streets is available on the Jorvik Removals website.