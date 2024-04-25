Rivers in England are suffering; no single stretch of any English river is in good overall health.

According to The Rivers Trust report in 2024, only 15 per cent of our rivers reach good ecological health standards.

The Fix the Foss campaign is attempting to draw attention to the fact that York’s rivers are in crisis.

The Ouse flows through the city centre, a lifeline at the heart of the city’s culture and identity.

The Foss converges alongside it in the centre of York, feeding and supporting the city’s green spaces.

Both are significantly behind the international curve, having no legal protection and personifying York’s environmental issues.

It is public knowledge that sewage is regularly pumped into the Foss, by virtue of the overflow system running off out-dated drainage systems.

Agricultural and industrial pollution has increased the levels of toxins in the water, reducing vegetation in and around the river significantly.

Within the past two years, there have been numerous reports of dead fish and birds floating on the surface of the Foss’ water.

We want to stop the malpractice, and build transparency and accountability in river management.

We are a local initiative, attempting to raise awareness and improve the state of the river, through public pressure and engagement with political figures.

Getting involved with the Foss Society is really simple - visit www.riverfosssociety.co.uk/ - and taking an interest in local wildlife has never been more important.

Arthur Janes, Heslington Road, York

We’re the poor relations when it comes to Covid jabs

I have received an email inviting me to book a Spring Covid vaccination, as I am in the over-75 bracket.

Previously, in keeping with many others in the Heworth/Burnholme area, I have booked an appointment at the Burnholme Sports Centre. It’s within walking distance for many elderly people, or there is plenty of room to park if arriving by car. Plus it was well used.

However, when I enquired apparently the sports centre has not been booked for the Spring Covid vaccinations.

I wonder how many people realise that, or that the venues on offer are not that easy to get to. We do not have a good bus service to help us.

It would seem that Heworth/Burnholme are the poor relations, other areas are much better served.

E.M.Berridge, Kings Acre, York