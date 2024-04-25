POLICE and ambulance crews are at the scene of an incident in a North Yorkshire town.
Three police vans and an ambulance are at the scene near Little Lane in Easingwold this morning (April 25).
No cordon is in place and the surrounding streets remain open to traffic.
North Yorkshire Police said they attended, but the incident was left with the ambulance service.
The Press has approached Yorkshire Ambulance Service for comment and we'll add it here when we hear back.
More to follow.
