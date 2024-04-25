A POLICE incident is ongoing in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police have cordoned off an area beside Jalou cocktail bar in Micklegate in York.

York Press: The tape running between bollards The tape running between bollards (Image: Dylan Connell)

There's a police van currently at the scene.

York Press: A police van remains at the sceneA police van remains at the scene (Image: Dylan Connell)

We have approached North Yorkshire Police for comment and will dd it here when we hear back.

More to follow.

York Press: The cordon is close to a bus stopThe cordon is close to a bus stop (Image: Dylan Connell)