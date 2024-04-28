North Bay Beach in Scarborough is said to be the British “doppelganger” of Brighton Beach in Melbourne but what do they have in common? We know it’s probably not the weather.

Enjoy Travel explained: “When placed side by side, the colourful beach huts at North Bay Beach and at Australia’s Brighton Beach look extremely similar.

“While you’re in the vicinity, why not hire one and spend a few days kicking back?”

Scarborough’s North Bay Beach compared to Brighton Beach in Australia

The travel expert added: “The beach is very pet-friendly, and the waves make for excellent surfing.

“If you have kids, take them to the Scarborough Sea Life Sanctuary nearby – they’ll love the penguins!”

Aside from being home to an Australian-like beach, Scarborough was the UK’s “first” seaside town and dates back more than 360 years, according to The Sun.

It became popular after a local woman created Scarborough Spa – a stream of mineral water which ran from the cliffs through the town.

Have you been in one of the beach huts at Scarborough's North Bay? (Image: Getty)

Scarborough was soon flooded with tourists coming to visit the water feature, which led to the new railway line connecting Scarborough to York in 1845 and the building of the Grand Hotel in 1867 (which at the time was one of the biggest in the world).

The town even had its own pleasure pier built in 1869, although it was sadly demolished in the early 1900s due to damage.

Costing tourists only 1p back in the day, it’s thought Scarborough was also home to the “first” cliff-front passenger railway also built in 1875, The Sun reports.

But fast forward to the present day and there are now plans to install a 2,100ft zipline across the seafront.

It’s thought the zipline will run from the former Mr Marvel’s Leisure Park to the south of the Scalby Mills Miniature Railway Station.