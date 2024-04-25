As reported by The Press yesterday (April 24), the incident happened at 12.25pm near Lendal Bridge. It involved a City Cruises self-drive boat and the larger passenger boat.

A City Cruises York spokesperson said: "As a result of the collision, the self-drive boat capsized and six individuals found themselves in the water.

"Our dedicated City Cruises York team acted swiftly to ensure the safety of all individuals involved.

"Immediate rescue efforts were initiated and all individuals were successfully rescued from the water with no injuries reported."

North Yorkshire Police has since confirmed that officers attended the scene at 12.30pm, after a call from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The force said: "It was reported that six people were in the water near to Lendal Bridge in York.

"On arrival officers confirm all six persons have been recovered from the water safe and well.

"The boat was a small hire boat which sank to the bottom of the river after colliding with another craft."