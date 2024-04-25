North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of man we would like to speak to, following a theft from Tesco Express in York.

A police spokesman said: "It happened at about 8.30pm on Wednesday, March 27 when a full case of chocolate was stolen from the store.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation. Email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 720 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240053868 when passing on information.