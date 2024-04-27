We have invited all six candidates to contribute a piece, in their own words, setting out why they think they are the best person for the job - and what their priorities would be if elected.

Here, former police officer turned businessman Keith Tordoff, one of two Independent candidates, sets out his stall...

I am standing as Independent candidate for the first elected Mayor for York and North Yorkshire.

"Like so many I am disillusioned with the political landscape both nationally and at a local level.

"All of us are paying for services which are either failing, failed or of no benefit to us. It is time for change in York and North Yorkshire, with the opportunity to elect me as an Independent who will serve the people not the political parties.

"I was a police officer for twenty years in West Yorkshire and this is is very relevant to the role of the newly elected Mayor.

"The Mayor will become the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for the county. I will appoint a deputy who will take on the role working with me to take the politics out of policing and the fire service, to provide outstanding services for the public.

"I have an extensive business background and as a community champion I was awarded an MBE for services to business and the community.

"If elected, as I have shown in both business and in the community, I will deliver what I believe people are crying out for.

"People want a flourishing economy, the better opportunities that come with that, a roof over their heads, food on the table, free or affordable efficient transport and to feel safe in an unpolluted environment.

"I am the candidate who has the background and track record of delivering in all the areas I have outlined.

"My priorities if elected are to get a better deal from Government to add to the Mayoral budget.

"I will work to eradicate homelessness, to provide affordable accommodation for people, provide efficient transport systems, to provide training and job opportunities for everyone. Oh and fix the potholes!

"Working together, if I am Mayor we will make York and North Yorkshire the best place to live, work or visit."