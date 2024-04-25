On Thursday (April 25) the crew film new detective drama Patience are in the Victorian Claremont Terrace off Gillygate which will be closed from 8.30am-10.15am and then from 11.15am - 7pm crews will be in Station Rise which will close between its junctions with Tanner Row and Station Road near The Grand.

Filming in Claremont Terrace (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Trade press has reported that the six-part series – set against a York backdrop – will feature Breaking Bad star Laura Fraser, who played Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in the final season of the show, and Malpractice‘s Ella Maisy Purvis as a detective duo.

Fraser will play Detective Bea Metcalf, who forms an unlikely duo with Purvis’ young autistic police archivist Patience Evans.

As The Press reported yesterday, crews were in Precentor's Court opposite York Minster as well as Monkgate.

Last night (April24) the crews were back outside York Minster in Duncombe Place.

Filming for new detective drama Patience in Duncombe Place (Image: Haydn Lewis)