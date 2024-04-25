North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 9.15pm to Bootham in York after reports of a fire.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Acomb responded to reports of garden furniture on fire at a commercial premises.

“This was caused by an electrical fault on a patio heater. Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet and staff also assisted prior using foam and carbon dioxide extinguishers.”