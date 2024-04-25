North Yorkshire Police say two of the three men who were arrested on Tuesday (April 23) in connection with a violent attack in York on April 19, have been charged.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent. He has also been recalled back to prison.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent, witness intimidation, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 25 April 2025.

A man in his 60s who was the third person in the vehicle has been released on conditional bail. Three other people, a 41-year-old woman, a 43-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man have also previously been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Fionna McEwan said: “We have so far charged two people and arrested four others in connection with this violent incident in York.

“I’m grateful to the public for their help with this investigation but it’s important to stress that our inquiries are still very much ongoing. I continue to appeal to anyone who has any information to please come forward.

“Serious and organised crime will not be tolerated in North Yorkshire and we will robustly deal with any criminal behaviour.”

If you have relevant information which you would like to provide to the investigation team, please do so using the following link and navigating to the North Yorkshire Police tile on the Public Portal (Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report. Again, quote reference 12240067920.

As The Press reported at the time, a man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious burn injuries to his back after the attack in Fossway.

Residents told The Press three fire engines had arrived in the street and Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended.