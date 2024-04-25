The county’s police are searching in the Selby area for missing Dean Clarke, who is 40 and from Selby.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are very concerned for Dean’s safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen him since yesterday to contact the police.

“Dean is described as white, of slim build, around six foot tall and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

“It is not known what Dean was wearing when he went missing.

“Anyone who has seen Dean is urged to contact us on 101 and pass information to our Force Control Room.

“If you have an immediate sighting of Dean or know where he is now, please call us on 999.”

Please quote incident number 147 of 24 April when passing on information.