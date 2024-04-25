AN urgent appeal has gone out to find a man missing from home in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police are searching in the Selby area for missing Dean Clarke, who is 40 and from Selby.
A police spokesman said: “Officers are very concerned for Dean’s safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen him since yesterday to contact the police.
“Dean is described as white, of slim build, around six foot tall and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
“It is not known what Dean was wearing when he went missing.
“Anyone who has seen Dean is urged to contact us on 101 and pass information to our Force Control Room.
“If you have an immediate sighting of Dean or know where he is now, please call us on 999.”
Please quote incident number 147 of 24 April when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article