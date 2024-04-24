The incident happened at 12.25pm today (Wednesday, April 24) near Lendal Bridge and involved a City Cruises self-drive boat and one of the firm's larger passenger boats.

All six people in the smaller boat were rescued from the water and checked over by ambulance staff. One was taken by ambulance to York Hospital.

As investigation has now been launched into the incident.

A City Cruises York spokesperson said: “Today, at approximately 12.30pm, an incident occurred on the River Ouse involving a City Cruises York self-drive boat that veered into the course of another passenger boat.

“As a result of the collision, the self-drive boat capsized and six individuals found themselves in the water.

“Our dedicated City Cruises York team acted swiftly to ensure the safety of all individuals involved.

“Immediate rescue efforts were initiated and all individuals were successfully rescued from the water with no injuries reported."

The spokesperson added: “The safety of our passengers and crew is the upmost of importance to us and we are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Necessary health and safety procedures are followed at all times, and captains and crew of our boats have regular training to provide the safest environment possible for our passengers.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the alert was raised at 12.25pm following a report of a boat collision on the River Ouse, near Lendal Bridge.

They said: “An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and team leader were dispatched to the scene.

“Six patients were checked over and one of them was conveyed to York Hospital.”