The Hall care home in Thornton-le-Dale, featured in The Press last month for its inhouse pub - designed to give residents a chance to enjoy the environment safely in the surroundings of their care facility - has been highlighted for its commitment to high standards in adult care.

The home currently supports up to 54 residents and offers both residential and respite care to older adults, especially those living with dementia.

Following an inspection, the home was awarded a certificate of compliance in accordance with the new standard for providing support, personal, nursing, and specialist care in a residential setting.

The care home has also been rated good across all five areas of inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Chris Lane, chairman of Park Lane Healthcare, expressed his pride in The Hall, saying: “We’re delighted that The Hall has excelled in two objective, independent assessments from nationally recognised industry bodies.

“Being acknowledged as a good service by both CIUK and the CQC is a testament to the hard work of the staff, particularly the managers.”

In a recent visit, local MP for Thirsk and Malton, Kevin Hollinrake visited and congratulated the staff on becoming one of the first services in the country to receive the national accreditation.

Mr Hollinrake said: “The new standard is great and I’m delighted that it’s happened in my constituency.

“Social care is really important and the standards need to be as high as possible so it's great to see new standards being set here at The Hall.”