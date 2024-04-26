Painters, potters and creatives from East Riding Artists have produced a wide-ranging exhibition, titled From the Earth, which is on display at the National Trust property until Sunday, May 12.

With climate change high on the world-wide agenda and evidence of Nature’s fragility everywhere we turn, few would question that our Earth is changing dramatically and, in some cases, irrevocably. Yet nature is a force to be reckoned with and this is what East Riding Artists wanted to showcase.

A spokesperson for East Riding Artists said: "Nature is the great inspiration, the source from which artists draw their deepest creativity and endless fascination. Collectively, we each derive inspiration from diverse sources, whether it be the striking expanse of coastline stretching from Bridlington to Spurn Point in the east, Stamford Bridge to the west, or the serene landscapes extending to Howden and Goole at the Humber estuary's edge.

"From ancient woodlands to the expansive Wolds and charming market towns, this vast region serves as our muse. Through the works showcased in this exhibition, we aim to forge connections between individuals and the places they hold dear, fostering a personal resonance or encouraging exploration of new places."

Visitors to Nunnington can enjoy the exhibition whilst visiting the house, which is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30am until 5pm (last entry at 4.15pm). Many of the original pieces on display are also available to purchase.

Normal property admission applies; adult £11, child £5.50 and family ticket £27.50. Free admission for National Trust members and under fives. No booking is required.

For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall