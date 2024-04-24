North Yorkshire Police say an HGV lorry collided with an overhead bridge near to the Allerton Waste Recovery site and the driver, a 31-year-old man, died at the scene.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision that happened overnight on the A1(M).

"The crash happened at about 2.10am on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M) between Junction 48 for Boroughbridge and Junction 47 for Allerton Park.

"The southbound carriageway was closed to allow emergency services to attend the incident and investigate the scene.

"It currently remains closed for scene recovery work to take place, two lanes are expected to open to traffic after 4pm.

"We’re now urging anyone who saw the collision or the HGV involved in the collision prior to it that has not already made contact to get in touch. Our officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

"Anyone with information is asked to email mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12240071188 when passing information."

As The Press reported earlier today, and earlier trapped traffic was released with a diversion via the A168 that runs parallel to the A1M.

There's congestion to the A168 Dishforth interchange, routes through Harrogate, the main route through Knaresborough, and there are also long delays on the A19 towards York, through Shipton by Beningbrough.

In a separate statement relating to the same incident, North Yorkshire Police have said: "It is illegal to use a mobile phone when driving.

"Sadly, we have witnessed motorists driving past and filming the scene. We have taken registration details of approximately 30 vehicles, and we will follow up with action against the drivers."