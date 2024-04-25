Boston Lodge in Boston Spa near Wetherby is a Grade II listed building which dates from the late eighteenth century with later nineteenth century additions and extends to some 7,300 square feet.

It originally comprised a substantial principal house with ancillary cottages and in recent decades, it has served as company headquarters and an office and could remain so depending on any potential buyer, say agents GSC Grays.

Tim Waring, property agent at GSC Grays, said: “Boston Lodge is ideally suited for residential purposes in Boston Spa, named by The Times as one of the Best Places to Live 2024.

"The Lodge offers the opportunity for development - horizontal split to flats or vertical split to a number of houses – and could also remain as a single house with the rear wing retained for home office use/flats or other income generation."

The building is predominantly arranged over two stories with a rear wing which is over three floors. It features an impressive, panelled reception hall with the main staircase leading to rooms of similar proportion on the first floor. A secondary staircase connects across all floors including the rear wing.

The property is screened by mature trees and hedging to the front, with a double entrance off the High Street and courtyard parking to the rear.

Boston Spa, which is on the banks of the River Wharfe, offers a wide range of amenities including restaurants, bars, upmarket shops and a gin distillery along with an important branch of the British Library which is open to the public and is the home of the UK's national newspaper collection.

Boston Spa is near Wetherby in the heart of the ‘Golden Triangle’, bordered by Leeds, Harrogate, and York all who have connections to the East Coast main rail line from London to Edinburgh. Boston Spa is also close to the A64 and Junction 45 of the A1 (M) motorway, with Leeds Bradford Airport and its international links just 16 miles away.

Boston Lodge is currently on the market with GSC Grays Boroughbridge office with a guide price of offers over £1,500,000.

